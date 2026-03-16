Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Sebastian Stan Expecting Baby With GF Annabelle Wallis

Sebastian Stan & Annabelle Wallis Expecting Baby No. 1!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
sebastian stan Annabelle Wallis main getty
Getty

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis are expecting their first child together, TMZ has learned!!!

sebastian stan Annabelle Wallis sub getty 2
Getty

We're told the two actors -- who have been together for about four years -- are gearing up to welcome a baby, though details like the due date and gender of the child are still under wraps.

The timing comes during a particularly busy stretch for both stars ... Sebastian has a packed year ahead with the upcoming release of his film “Fjord” ... along with the highly anticipated Marvel installment “Avengers: Doomsday.”

Annabelle Wallis Sebastian Stan Together
Launch Gallery
Getty

Annabelle has a couple big projects on the horizon as well. She stars alongside Jason Statham in the action film “Mutiny” -- slated to hit theaters in August -- and she’s also set to appear in Netflix’s “Unabomb,” a project about the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski.

We've reached out to reps for Sebastian and Annabelle for comment ... so far, no word back.

Related articles