Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Stars Celebrating St. Patrick's Day 2026 ... Green With Envy Photos!

Stars Celebrating St. Patrick's Day ... Green With Envy!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Stars Celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2026
Launch Gallery
Happy St. Patty's Day! Launch Gallery

Luck of the Irish catch your tongue!?! Celebs are packin' on the green, and these celebratory St. Patrick's Day shots are quite the scene!

Stars like Lexy Panterra twerked up a certified clover girl hot shot ... and Trisha Paytas shared a scrumptious snap that will for sure make your heart sham-rock!

Check out the gallery ... Let the shenanigans begin!

Happy St. Patrick's Day!

Related articles