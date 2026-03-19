World Baseball Classic Final Sets Tournament Record W/ Over 10 Million Viewers

The 2026 World Baseball Classic final didn't just deliver the drama on the field, it knocked it out of the park with the folks at home too ... drawing over 10 million viewers -- the most ever-watched game in tournament history!!

FOX Sports revealed the big numbers on Thursday ... days after Venezuela beat Team USA, 3-2, in the finale at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida.

The network's sports programming division said the matchup drew 10,784,000 viewers on FOX and FOX Deportes, proving the game lived up to the hype, making it the most-watched WBC telecast ever.

That's 128% higher than the 2023 WBC Final, when USA faced Japan, and it's the most-watched Tuesday on FOX since Game 4 of the 2025 World Series.

Overall, the WBC averaged a record 1,294,000 viewers across the FOX networks -- the highest in the tourney's 20-year history.

EUGENIO SUÁREZ PUTS TEAM VENEZUELA AHEAD IN THE 9TH! pic.twitter.com/LtpLdYII5f @WBCBaseball

The ratings aren't surprising following such a thrilling ending -- Venezuela captured its first WBC title after Eugenio Suarez's RBI double in the ninth inning gave his team the 3-2 edge.

It also left some Team USA members so upset, a few players refused to rock their second-place silver medals after the game.