Doja Cat's Dad Calls Out Her Mom For 'Brainwashing' Her

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Doja Cat's family drama took a wild and X-rated turn over the weekend. While Doja Cat claims her dad is a deadbeat, who basically ran out on her ... her dad says he never abandoned her and that her mom has brainwashed her into thinking he's a bad guy.

In a series of videos, Doja's father, Dumisani Dlamini, went on a tirade about his strained relationship with his famous daughter, saying he loves his kids and helped put food on their table when they were growing up. According to Dlamini, after Doja's career blew up, her mom started ruining his reputation as a good man and convinced Doja that he left her -- which he says is not true.

His posts followed a video from Doja titled "Deadbeat Chronicles," in which she talks about trolling her dad by sending him a link to gay porn instead of tickets to one of her Tour Ma Vie shows in South Africa, where Dlamini lives.

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Dlamini -- clearly bothered -- addressed the situation, saying, "[Doja] played the cards because of the influence of her mother. She came to South Africa, had the power to see me and faked it. What I want to say to you guys is, I'm sorry if I ever touched anyone's nerves. I'm a man of integrity, respect and love."