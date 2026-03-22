Ryan Gosling Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Come on Barbie Ryan let's go party!

Ryan Gosling's looks over the years are straight out of a ROM-COM!

Here is the 24-year-old version of the scruffy stud at the Los Angeles Premiere of "The Notebook" back in 2004. This breakout role led to other big films like "Half Nelson," "Lars and the Real Girl," and "Drive" (left).

And more than two decades later, Mr. Gosling is still rockin' the scruff at 45 years old -- seen here at the "Project Hail Mary" movie premiere (right).