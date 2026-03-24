'Reacher' Star Alan Ritchson Body Cam Footage of Bloody Fight With Neighbor

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Alan Ritchson was armed with a body cam Sunday when he got into a quien es más macho fighting match with his very angry neighbor ... and it shows the blow-by-blow in a pretty spectacular way.

The neighbor, Ronnie Taylor, was hot under the collar as he came tearing off his property into the street, as Alan and his kids were riding their motorcycles. In the video posted on TikTok, which includes music in the footage -- Ronnie tried blocking Alan in the middle of the street, but the "Reacher" star wasn't having it -- he laid down his bike and shoved Ronnie to the ground.

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That just amped Ronnie up, who begin screaming profanities at Alan, excoriating him for what he says was riding "like a f***ing lunatic" in a residential neighborhood filled with kids.

Alan hurls profanities right back, telling Ronnie he's out of his "f***ing mind" and asking him if he was drinking.

Alan tells Ronnie he should have run him over. Alan gets back on his bike, puts on his helmet, revs the cycle several times and and Ronnie loses it ... pushing Alan and his motorcycle to the ground twice.

Then Alan opens a can of whoopass and pounds on Ronnie, ordering him to stay down.

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As we reported, Ronnie says Alan and his kids had been speeding down the residential streets with no regard for neighbors or their kids.

The video ends with Alan approaching 40 MPH, and one of his kids was going even faster.

The police are currently investigating, but it seems like a case of mutual combat.