'Reacher' Star Alan Ritchson Allegedly Beats Up Neighbor in Front Of Kids, On Video

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"Reacher" star Alan Ritchson might've thought he was still shooting an episode of his popular show Sunday, because we have video of him allegedly beating the hell out of a neighbor in Tennessee.

Watch the clip ... you can see what appears to be Alan going toe-to-toe with a man while two kids, who are allegedly the actor's children, appear to be nearby on motorbikes.

The alleged victim, Ronnie Taylor, tells TMZ ... this all started Saturday when Alan was riding his green Kawasaki bike through the quiet, well-to-do Nashville suburb. Ronnie claims Alan was flying at excessive speed, revving his engine and disturbing the peace.

He admits flipping the bird at Alan, and he claims the actor returned the gesture.

Fast forward to today at around noon ... Taylor says Alan came through the neighborhood again, allegedly speeding, and this time with 2 youngsters on their own motor bikes.

Taylor says he asked Alan, "Can you f**king stop this please," which is when things allegedly turned physical. Taylor says he went to the cops and reported that Alan punched him in the face and kicked him. Taylor claims Alan then fell off his bike, got back up and tried to run him off.

Taylor also told cops that a tussle ensued, where Alan allegedly hit Taylor in the back of the head.

Taylor accuses Alan of hitting him "at least 4 times" while he was on the ground, which has allegedly left him with bruises and swelling.

Taylor told cops that Alan rode off, but he claims neighbors saw the whole thing. Taylor tells TMZ that he did not go to the hospital.

Law enforcement sources confirm to TMZ that there is an investigation stemming from an incident between both these parties, but no arrests have been made.