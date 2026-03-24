'Reacher' Star Alan Ritchson's Fight Opponent Shows Huge Shiner in New Pics

The man who was beaten up by "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson suffered serious injuries, and now they are all coming into focus.

TMZ obtained new injury photos of Ronnie Taylor, who got into an altercation with Alan on Sunday afternoon that was caught on video in Brentwood, Tennessee, where they live.

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In the new photos ... Ronnie is displaying a huge shiner on his left eye, with deep scabs on his forehead, and puffy cheeks.

He tells us he was treated for multiple contusions and other injuries at the emergency room until 1 AM Monday after Sunday's assault. Ronnie also says he was given a head and neck scan, revealing he has a suspected concussion, for which he's taking pain meds, including Tylenol.

As we first reported ... Ronnie told TMZ Alan was riding his motorcycle in a dangerous manner, ripping through their neighborhood like a speed demon, with his two young sons on their own motorbikes.

Ronnie said he decided to put a stop to it by walking out in front of Alan as the actor was zipping by on his bike. He said he ordered Alan to stop driving like a maniac, sparking their physical confrontation, captured on video by a neighbor filming with a phone camera.

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Ronnie recounted his nightmare to Harvey and Charles on Monday's episode of "TMZ Live," saying he was brutally attacked for taking a stand against Alan's unsafe driving habits.

Sources close to Alan tell us ... Ronnie allegedly instigated the entire incident, knocking Alan to the ground twice before the video-recorded assault. Ronnie admitted himself to us he pushed Alan, twice, on the spot. We're told Alan suffered cuts and bruises as well as an injury to his finger.