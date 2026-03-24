Hot Stars Coolin' Off With Cocktails For National Cocktail Day!
Hot Stars Coolin' Off For National Cocktail Day 🍹
Published
The Hollywood heatwave has simmered down -- just in time to throw one back for National Cocktail Day -- but these lovely ladies are bringin' the heat with bikinis and brews!
Alix Earle and Olivia Attwood paired their crochet 2-pieces with a bevvy in hand ... and keep an eye out for Olivia Rodrigo, Nina Dobrev and more bikini babes in high demand!
Summer may be a couple months away, but these bikini babes are brewing up somethin' HOT ...
Sip, Sip, Hooray! Check out the gallery!