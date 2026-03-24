Guess Who This Cheesin' Cutie Turned Into!
Guess Who This Cheesin' Cutie Turned Into!
Published
Before this sweet boy cheesin' for the camera was bustin' out his pipes, he was just growing up on the beach in Oceanside, California ... with his 5 sisters!
He's the youngest of his siblings, so he was never stuck in the middle. He's probably best known for his role on "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series."
Can you guess who he is?! Afterwards, see if you can
bop pop to the top in this bubble pop game!