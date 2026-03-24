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Guess Who This Cheesin' Cutie Turned Into!

Guess Who This Cheesin' Cutie Turned Into!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 8
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

Before this sweet boy cheesin' for the camera was bustin' out his pipes, he was just growing up on the beach in Oceanside, California ... with his 5 sisters!

He's the youngest of his siblings, so he was never stuck in the middle. He's probably best known for his role on "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series."

Can you guess who he is?! Afterwards, see if you can bop pop to the top in this bubble pop game!

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