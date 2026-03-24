OpenAI Is Shutting Down Video-Creation Platform Sora

OpenAI is shuttering popular video-creation app Sora the company said in a statement Tuesday.

The company announced on X ... "We’re saying goodbye to Sora. To everyone who created with Sora, shared it, and built community around it: thank you. What you made with Sora mattered, and we know this news is disappointing."

The platform utilized generative A.I. to turn user-provided text prompts into realistic-looking videos ... of pretty much anything.

Last year, Sora was the focal point of a "South Park" episode -- where the characters were using the app to make a bunch of deepfake revenge videos of each other.

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And in December, OpenAI made a 3-year deal with Disney ... allowing Sora users to create videos from more than 200 characters across their IP -- including Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and, of course, Disney. Disney+ was even adding some of these videos to its streaming service.

In the wake of the news, the media conglomerate pulled the plug on the OpenAI agreement. A Disney rep told Variety in a statement they "respect" the move to axe Sora and "appreciate the constructive collaboration."

Disney said ... "We will continue to engage with A.I. platforms to find new ways to meet fans where they are while responsibly embracing new technologies that respect IP and the rights of creators."