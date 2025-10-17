Tony Rock Says MLK Jr. and Others Are Off-Limits for A.I. Videos

Play video content TMZ.com

Tony Rock understands why people are putting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in A.I. videos ... but, he says it's got to stop ... 'cause there are some people you just don't mock!

We caught up with the comedian at LAX on Friday ... and we had to ask him -- from a professional comic's perspective -- about his thoughts on Sora-created videos featuring A.I.-MLK -- like the one of him in a WWE ring, or behind the counter at KFC, just to name a couple recent examples.

Martin Luther King Jr. just turned heel WTF is going on at @WWE ? pic.twitter.com/OcP3NWoD5f — ☣️₿leeves Crypto☣️ (@BleevesCrypto) October 6, 2025 @BleevesCrypto

Rock says he draws the line at MLK ... saying he can see the humor in some of the videos depicting 2Pac and Biggie -- though they have legacies he doesn't want to see tarnished either -- but, the impactful civil rights leader is simply a bridge too far.

TR points out he really shouldn't have to tell people not to use Dr. King in this fashion ... but, he's saying it loud so everyone knows now -- leave King out of this melee!

King's daughter, Bernice, will probably appreciate the backup ... as we told you, she asked OpenAI to shut down the "disrespectful depictions" of her late father -- and, they complied, releasing a joint statement with the King estate, about shoring up "guardrails for historical figures."

Among others, Rock says A.I. shouldn't touch ... Malcolm X, obviously -- and other American civil rights heroes who spent their lives uplifting others.

We also asked Tony about the controversial Riyadh Comedy Festival -- and ya gotta see his reaction ... sounds like he's always looking for another job opportunity!