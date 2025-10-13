Sean Astin Sounds Off on 'Sora 2,' Says A.I.’s a Tsunami Sweeping Hollywood

Play video content TMZ.com

"Sora 2," OpenAI’s new A.I. video generator, is sparking big conversations -- and Sean Astin is weighing in on the A.I. chaos behind it.

We caught up with the actor Monday ... and he’s calling the tech a tsunami sweeping over Hollywood, and says it’s time for studios and bosses to set real rules about what A.I. can and cannot touch if they want pros like him involved.

Play video content TMZ.com

Sean isn’t stopping at contracts ... he wants government action too, adding that he thinks California could soon make stealing someone’s info criminal.

He also touches on the opt-out system, saying it's basically a free-for-all -- do whatever you want, and if someone notices later, then it's too late.

Play video content HBO