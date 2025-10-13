Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Sean Astin Sounds Off on 'Sora 2,' Says A.I.’s a Tsunami Sweeping Hollywood

Sean Astin A.I. is a Tsunami Sweeping Hollywood!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
sean-astin-kal-10-13-2025
TIME TO CRACK DOWN
"Sora 2," OpenAI’s new A.I. video generator, is sparking big conversations -- and Sean Astin is weighing in on the A.I. chaos behind it.

We caught up with the actor Monday ... and he’s calling the tech a tsunami sweeping over Hollywood, and says it’s time for studios and bosses to set real rules about what A.I. can and cannot touch if they want pros like him involved.

Sean isn’t stopping at contracts ... he wants government action too, adding that he thinks California could soon make stealing someone’s info criminal.

He also touches on the opt-out system, saying it's basically a free-for-all -- do whatever you want, and if someone notices later, then it's too late.

Catch the full video ... 'cause Sean's bottom line is use A.I. responsibly, and only with creators’ blessing!

