Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood, 'Ready or Not 2' Cast Evacuated During Hotel Fire

A frightening moment for the cast of 'Ready or Not 2' -- including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kathryn Newton and Elijah Wood -- when a fire broke out at their hotel ... triggering a massive evacuation.

Sources tell TMZ … the cast was at the Bristol Hotel in Paris promoting the film when a fire broke out in the hotel's kitchen around 11:30 AM Wednesday.

We’re told a press junket was underway when the fire erupted … and the entire hotel was cleared out, with around 400 people evacuating as crews rushed to the scene.

Despite the chaos … sources say everyone -- including the cast on the promo tour -- is safe, and the situation is under control.

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Kathryn doesn’t seem too shaken by it all … posting to Instagram just hours later, smiling and posing in what appears to be inside the hotel.