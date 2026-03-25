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Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood, 'Ready or Not 2' Cast Evacuated During Hotel Fire

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood Evacuated From Hotel Fire in Paris

By TMZ Staff
Published
sarah michele gellar elijah wood main getty
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A frightening moment for the cast of 'Ready or Not 2' -- including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kathryn Newton and Elijah Wood -- when a fire broke out at their hotel ... triggering a massive evacuation.

Sources tell TMZ … the cast was at the Bristol Hotel in Paris promoting the film when a fire broke out in the hotel's kitchen around 11:30 AM Wednesday.

Le Bristol luxury hotel fire ap 3
AP

We’re told a press junket was underway when the fire erupted … and the entire hotel was cleared out, with around 400 people evacuating as crews rushed to the scene.

'Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come' Cast
Launch Gallery
'Ready Or Not 2' Cast Launch Gallery
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Despite the chaos … sources say everyone -- including the cast on the promo tour -- is safe, and the situation is under control.

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Kathryn doesn’t seem too shaken by it all … posting to Instagram just hours later, smiling and posing in what appears to be inside the hotel.

The movie drops in Europe on April 8 … and it doesn’t look like this scare will slow the promo run down.

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