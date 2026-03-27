President Trump Inexplicably Says People Can Ask Him About Sex

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President Trump went full Salt-N-Pepa today -- telling a crowd that no question is off limits ... especially if it's about getting it on!

Trump was getting ready for a Q&A segment Friday at an investment summit in Florida when he inexplicably told the crowd ... "You can ask me anything you want. You can talk sex."

POTUS says, unlike other politicians, he doesn't screen questions beforehand ... so folks at the Saudi-backed investment conference could ask "whatever question they want."

No word if anyone took Trump up on his offer for an impromptu talk about the birds and the bees ... but the prez made sure to make it clear, "I am here for you."