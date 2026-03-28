Fox News Reporter Gets Body Slammed by Wrestler on Live TV

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Fox News journalist Abby Hornacek is one tough cookie ... she got savagely body slammed by a wrestler, but made it seem like it was a walk in the park.

Abby went head-to-head with American wrestler Kennedy Blades during Saturday morning's "Fox & Friends" segment on the Real American Freestyle wrestling event, which goes down tonight in Tampa, FL and will air on Fox Nation.

Blades, who will do battle against Milana Dudieva at the event, showed Abby just what she plans to do to her opponent this evening with her signature move, known as a suplex. And Abby was totally down with the experience, but she also admitted she was "nervous" before things got violent.

Check out the video ... Blades lifts up Abby and then flips the journalist over her shoulder, slamming Abby face-first to the floor. Luckily for Abby, there was a mat to break her fall, or else she could have been seriously injured.

Got suplexed by an Olympian today so that was cool @kennedyblades pic.twitter.com/lWxqaemKen @abbyhornacek

As it turned out, Abby wasn't hurt at all ... in fact, she jumped to her feet and gave Blades a high five with a big fat smile, and even called the whole thing "cool" online afterwards. What a trooper!