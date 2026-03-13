Referee Suffers Medical Emergency During Wrestling Match, GF Asks For Prayers

Scary scene inside the wrestling ring Thursday night in Kentucky ... when a referee suffered a medical emergency after taking a brutal hit during the match, which his girlfriend says resulted in a brain injury.

It all went down during a "four corners of chaos" match, when wrestler Brendan Balling made his way up to the top rope, ready to hit opp Tony Evans with a move. Evans, however, grabbed the ref and pushed him into Balling's path instead, sending him crashing to the mat.

A referee had a legitimate seizure at OVW and he was just dragged and kicked out of the way so the match could continue until someone ran into the ring to check on him.



Awful awful stuff.



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The ref -- identified as Dallas Edwards -- hit his head hard. Balling checked on him, but instead of the match stopping, the guys continued. Edwards remained down, and at one point, started convulsing, in a super scary scene.

At one point, Evans dragged Edwards toward the corner to get him out of the way. The match was stopped shortly after.

A woman identified as Edwards' girlfriend took to Facebook to provide a health update, saying he was "stable" and being monitored in the hospital.

"I am not going to provide much more information at this time except to the parties who already know, but last night resulted in a brain injury that is being monitored and will continue to be monitored by doctors here."

Balling, the wrestler involved in the spot, called Edwards "one of the best guys I've been able to meet during my time at OVW."

"Obvious accident, but can’t help but feel horrible about everything. Dallas will be back and better than ever and so will I."