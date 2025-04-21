Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

WrestleMania Fan Run Over By Golf Cart Carrying Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio Golf Cart Carrying Star Clips WrestleMania Fan!!!

Published
Wrestlemania Fan Hit By Golf Cart

Dominik Mysterio's WWE Intercontinental Championship celebration Sunday night hit a bit of a speed bump ... when a golf cart he was riding in ran over one of his fans.

The wild incident unfolded outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas ... shortly after the wrestler -- who's Rey's son -- won a four-way match for the WWE strap over Finn Balor, Bron Breakker and Penta at Night 2 of WrestleMania 41.

The 28-year-old was cruising around the Raiders' famed building with security -- showing off his new hardware to a cheering crowd -- when, suddenly, a throng of his supporters raced to his ride in an apparent effort to snag a pic.

Check out some video from the scene ... one woman in a red shirt got just a little too close -- and ended up getting clipped by the vehicle.

A man who said he was in the area of the incident claimed he could hear Dom audibly yell "oh s***." It seems the cart's driver did stop to check on her -- though her condition is currently unknown.

Wrestlemania 41 -- All The Action
Launch Gallery
All The Action Launch Gallery
Getty

Parking lot accident aside -- it was otherwise an unforgettable night for Mysterio ... who's now able to call himself a singles champ for the first time in his storied career.

related articles