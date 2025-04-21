WrestleMania Fan Run Over By Golf Cart Carrying Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio's WWE Intercontinental Championship celebration Sunday night hit a bit of a speed bump ... when a golf cart he was riding in ran over one of his fans.
The wild incident unfolded outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas ... shortly after the wrestler -- who's Rey's son -- won a four-way match for the WWE strap over Finn Balor, Bron Breakker and Penta at Night 2 of WrestleMania 41.
DOMINIK MYSTERIO RUNS BACK TO THE RING TO CELEBRATE.— TribaI Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) April 21, 2025 @TribalMegastar
THE CROWD ARE GOING CRAZY FOR THE NEW IC CHAMP.
WE WON 😭🔥#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/q0p0CgsIgF
The 28-year-old was cruising around the Raiders' famed building with security -- showing off his new hardware to a cheering crowd -- when, suddenly, a throng of his supporters raced to his ride in an apparent effort to snag a pic.
Check out some video from the scene ... one woman in a red shirt got just a little too close -- and ended up getting clipped by the vehicle.
HOLY SHITTT SHE GOT HIT #WrestleMania41 #crash #wwe pic.twitter.com/KfEJYQCj0A— elood (@elliiuudd) April 21, 2025 @elliiuudd
A man who said he was in the area of the incident claimed he could hear Dom audibly yell "oh s***." It seems the cart's driver did stop to check on her -- though her condition is currently unknown.
Parking lot accident aside -- it was otherwise an unforgettable night for Mysterio ... who's now able to call himself a singles champ for the first time in his storied career.