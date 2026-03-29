See the Sexy Stars Dressed as Mermaids for International Mermaid Day!

Remember playing mermaids in the pool with your friends? Well, dressing up as one is like the celebrity version of that ...

And in honor of International Mermaid Day ... we've rounded up pics of Hollywood's hottest stars rocking their best seashell bras and sequin tails.

Over the years, celebs like Kim Kardashian, Mary Bedford and even Mariah Carey have stepped out in finned 'fits.

Remember how Dua Lipa graced the big screen in this head-to-toe ocean blue look for "Barbie" a few years back?