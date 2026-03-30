BLACKPINK's LISA Announces Las Vegas Residency, Sets Fall Dates

LISA is making music moves -- and making history -- all at the same time.

The BLACKPINK star announced on Monday that she's hitting the strip this fall ... for a Las Vegas residency titled "Viva La Lisa."

She dropped the big news on Instagram, writing ... "Vegas, are you ready? VIVA LA LISA, coming November 2026."

The singer will be taking the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for four dates -- November 13, 14, 27 and 28, according to Ticketmaster -- marking the first-ever Vegas residency from a K-pop artist.

Lisa's artist management company LLOUD took to IG to highlight some "key dates" for anyone looking to snag some tickets.

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Artist Presale signup starts on Wednesday at 10 AM PT and goes until April 19. Presale will kick off April 22 and general ticket sales start the next day.