BLACKPINK Samples Michael Buffer On New Song, 'GO'

BLACKPINK's new project, "DEADLINE" is here ... but the first voice heard on their lead single isn't Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa or Rosé -- it's actually legendary boxing announcer Michael Buffer!!!

The massive K-pop group's third mini album dropped on Friday ... featuring four new tracks -- as well as "JUMP," which was released last year.

But let's focus on their energetic single, "GO" -- the word "ready" is heard on repeat right at the beginning ... and any fan of the fight game can easily tell it's from Buffer's signature battle cry, "Let's get ready to rumble," which he shouts to hype up the audience at boxing matches.

While it's certainly not much, Buffer's brief cameo reportedly earned himself a spot in the official credits!!

Buffer's no stranger to popping up outside of boxing -- his voice has been featured in commercials, movies and even on Tupac's "Ambitionz Az A Ridah" in the past.

The whole phrase is trademarked ... which means any time someone uses it, Buffer gets a check.

Unclear if that was the case for the Pinks, as it's only one word ... but it was enough to get him proper credit on the track.

The "GO" music video is blowing up on YouTube -- after going live 10 hours ago, it's already racked up 13 million views and counting.

So congrats to Buffer on another career milestone!!

It's actually not the only sports crossover on the album ... as Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green also gets name-dropped on "Me and my."