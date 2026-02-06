BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim Collabs With Tame Impala

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim has reclaimed her place in mainstream pop ... with a high-profile “Dracula” remix alongside Tame Impala!

Earlier this week Kevin Parker -- the creative behind Tame Impala -- surprised fans with a teaser showcasing Jennie's vocals on the track, which of course drove heavy traffic in the comments section.

This ain't Jennie's first rodeo collaborating with music's hottest stars ... in 2025, she featured high-profile collabs on her album "Ruby" -- including Dua Lipa, Childish Gambino, Kali Uchis, and Doechii.

And not to worry to the BLINK fam, she's still very-much IN with her girls Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo!