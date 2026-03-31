UFC Shares Inside Look at Fighters Training FBI Recruits During Combat Seminar

The UFC shared some behind-the-scenes photos from its collab with the FBI earlier this month at the agency's headquarters in Quantico, Virginia ... showing off some of the work accomplished during the combat seminar.

In one of the photos, you see Patel watching as Weidman and Gaethje give recruits pointers on moves they can break out on bad guys. Another photo shows Gadelha -- a former contender in the UFC strawweight division -- going with a more hands-on approach in her lesson.

It also looks like the athletes were shown the ropes of what it takes to be an FBI agent while they were in town. The org. showed off athletes like Gaethje and Chandler handling some firearms -- and Kape chilling in a helicopter.

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Not long after the two sides announced the collab ... Chandler chopped it up with Harvey and Charles to speak about the opportunity -- while also joking he didn't want to lay the smackdown on Patel if he wanted to get in on the fun.

"I definitely don't want to be the guy who breaks Kash Patel's leg or orbital bone," Chandler said. "I'm going out there to increase the stock and be of service, so to speak. Not put Kash Patel on the sideline, the injured reserve list."