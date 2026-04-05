Zendaya Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Zendaya's looks over the years are giving all THE DRAMA!

Here is a 19-year-old version of the stunning star serving young Hollywood glamour at the Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey back in 2015 (left). This was just a couple years after she wrapped her tenure on Disney's "Shake Up."

And, over a decade later, Zendaya recently startled the crowd in a white gown at "The Drama" premiere in Paris (right).