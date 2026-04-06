Woman Miraculously Caught Mid-Air Falling From Fairground Ride, on Video

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A young woman in Mexico had a heart-stopping brush with disaster ... dramatically caught by a man on the ground below after she slipped off a malfunctioning carnival ride.

The whole thing played out on camera at an Easter fair in Ometepec, where "The Hammer" suddenly started jerking big time, causing the woman to slip out of the capsule she was in ... before one man sprinted in and caught her just before she hit the ground.

The incident was provoking pure panic last week -- the ride was still moving, people screaming ... and she somehow managed to walk away alive, shaken and clearly distressed.

You can hear bystanders yelling at riders to hold on as others jump in to help ... and officials later confirmed four people were injured.

Authorities say a mechanical fault caused the malfunction -- but there are also claims a child may have messed with the controls, sending the ride into chaos.