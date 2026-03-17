Pelicans Fan Has Wardrobe Malfunction During Dance-Off, Staged Or Legit?

The Hawks' Magic City Night was canceled, but the clothes were still coming off in the NBA on Monday ... when a Pelicans fan lost his shorts during a dance competition.

The moment went down during a break in the second quarter of the New Orleans' home matchup with the Dallas Mavericks ... when four spectators were picked to take part in a "freeze dance eliminator" challenge on the video board.

A fan on the Pelicans dance cam just danced right out his pants 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/HVhxZENC2B @joelvenile

The rules were simple -- do an Irish dance and stop in your tracks when the music stops. If you don't, you're out.

Unfortunately for one of the competitors, a guy in a Trey Murphy III jersey went full Winnie the Pooh in the middle of his dance ... as his shorts fell down to his knees.

The in-arena announcer couldn't help but laugh ... and buddy was ultimately eliminated and left "cursed" by a leprechaun for continuing to dance.

If you're gonna enter a dance competition, wear a belt pic.twitter.com/WF8yCQDgFV @PelsFilmRoom

Hilarious? Yes. Staged? It's entirely possible. After all, pro teams are known to plant shocking moments in an attempt to go viral ... like proposals gone wrong or mascots attacking opposing teams' fans.

If it was legit, we're sorry to the man for the super embarrassing experience ... but he seemed to take it in stride.