Hawks Fans Show Love For Magic City Despite Canceled Promotion

The NBA said no to Magic City Night ... and Atlanta said "bet."

The Hawks' controversial night of celebrating the iconic strip club was supposed to go down on Monday ... but nobody inside State Farm Arena got the memo, 'cause the matchup with the Orlando Magic was still pretty enchanting.

Fans flooded the arena in club-themed gear -- both official and bootleg -- and even Hawks owner Jami Gertz was spotted rocking a Magic City sweatshirt courtside like she didn’t care NBA commish Adam Silver pulled the plug.

And instead of a wild promotion … fans got something even better: A red-hot Hawks team that led by as many as 29 and just won’t lose.

Atlanta torched the Magic 124-112 for its 10th straight win -- its longest streak since 2014-15 -- in front of a playoff-like crowd of 18,138.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker stole the show with a career-high 41 points, hitting 9 threes, while Jalen Johnson dropped his second straight triple-double.

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As for the “Magic City Night” fallout ... the league may have killed the branding, but it couldn’t kill the energy. The crowd rapped along word for word during T.I.’s halftime set, and fans still managed to get their hands on those famous lemon pepper wings (minus the club logo).

Plus, the Hawks are gaining momentum heading into the stretch run of the NBA season -- rising up the standings amid their streak.