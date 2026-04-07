Boxer Alycia Baumgardner Says Amanda Serrano, Katie Taylor Are Dream Opponents

Play video content TMZSports.com

Alycia Baumgardner is laser-focused on her fight at Madison Square Garden next weekend, but that doesn't mean she doesn't also have an eye on two of the biggest stars in the sport, Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor!

And, Baumgardner -- a bona fide star in her own right -- says she wants to go to each woman's backyard for a megafight with each.

"The future is bright. And one thing about myself, one thing about my team, we want the biggest fights. We want main event fights. We want people in seats. And the best fight to make is Amanda Serrano in New York City or Katie Taylor in Ireland," Baumgardner told TMZ Sports this week.

"I've been very vocal about fighting these two women. They're great women. They've been pioneers for the sport. They have pushed the sport forward. I need somebody who has the same level as me. And Amanda Serrano, she has that. Katie Taylor has that."

Of course, they're three of the most talented female fighters in the world. Baumgardner, 31, is 17-1. Serrano, 37, is 48-4-1, and Katie Taylor, 39, 25-1 (the women have fought three times).

First things first, Alycia -- who last fought Leila Beaudoin in September on a Jake Paul fight card -- has a bout against Bo Mi Re Shin at MSG on April 17 ... and she's anything but a pushover.

"Bo's coming to fight. I've seen her last two fights. I know that she's hungry. She's a warrior. This is the type of opponent that I like. I need someone to come and try to do something because it just, it ups my game, my skill level, and it makes me do what I need to do."

As great as AB's been in the past, she says she's even better now.

"One thing about Alycia Baumgardner, I make statements. And there's a lot of rah-rah, a lot of talking. I never duck smoke from anybody. That's one thing people have to know. But I am strategic on how I move with my business because boxing is business."

She continued ... "You always see a better version of Alycia Baumgardner April 17th. Bo versus Baumgartner because Bo got to go.