Liv Morgan Shows Off Nasty Bump After Clashing Heads On WWE 'Monday Night Raw'

Liv Morgan most likely woke up with a headache following "Monday Night RAW" ... 'cause the WWE Superstar clashed heads with her Judgment Day stablemate Roxanne Perez in Houston -- and she got a wild knot as a souvenir.

Morgan showed off the damage after Stephanie Vaquer shoved her from behind, right into Perez -- and you could hear the gnarly impact in the footage.

A VICIOUS attack from @Steph_Vaquer on Liv Morgan! 👊 pic.twitter.com/F2JNn56Ljx @WWE

Morgan shared the aftermath on her X account Tuesday morning, with Raquel Rodriguez, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh having some fun with the former WWE Women's Champion.

Morgan seemed to be in no laughing mood, vowing to get revenge on Vaquer next time the two are in the ring.

"You’re mine now bitch."

Luckily for Morgan, she won't have to wait much longer to get that opportunity. Vaquer is slated to defend her Women's World Championship next weekend at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas against Morgan ... and if there wasn't bad blood heading into it before -- there certainly is now!