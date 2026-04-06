WWE Star Alberto Del Rio Reportedly Detained In Mexico For Domestic Violence

Former WWE champion Alberto del Rio appears to be in legal trouble down in Mexico, where he allegedly physically assaulted his wife.

Alberto was detained by law enforcement in San Luis Potosí, a large Mexican state, according to multiple reports Monday.

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The detainment was reportedly the result of a complaint filed by Alberto's wife, who alleged he beat her.

A purported mug shot is also floating around social media.

Alberto signed with WWE in 2009, and he made history in 2011 when he won the WWE Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship ... becoming the first Mexican wrestler to hold those belts.

Also in 2011, Alberto won the Royal Rumble and the Money in the Bank ladder match ... the first pro wrestler to win both matches in the same year.