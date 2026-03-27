Kit Wilson Not Overlooking Jelly Roll Ahead Of WWE Smackdown

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Jelly Roll is getting back in a WWE ring on Friday ... and his opponent, Kit Wilson, tells TMZ Sports the guy might be a big-time singer, but he's treating him like the real deal when they face off on SmackDown.

"I'm not taking him lightly," Wilson told us. "He has a passion for WWE and I think that's the big difference between a lot of celebrities before and maybe a Jelly Roll and a Logan Paul. I know I'm good at this. I know I'm one of the best. I know I'm going to be one of the future greats, but Jelly Roll cares. Jelly Roll has passion. So I know not to underestimate that."

Last time we saw the 41-year-old inside the ring, he was teaming up with Randy Orton at SummerSlam, taking on Drew McIntyre and LP.

While he did take the L ... plenty of people walked away impressed with JR's performance.

If you're wondering how we got here, Wilson and JR have been going at it for a few recent episodes of SmackDown. During last week's taping, Wilson challenged him to a poetry slam, which featured the singer taking a dig at Kit's own mother, which led to fisticuffs.

"You don't talk about someone's mother," Wilson said. "If you're an English gentleman, the number one rule, you don't talk about someone else's mother, but I'm a good guy. I was raised the right way. Clearly, Jelly wasn't."

More importantly, though, since the beef has started -- he tells us that he has removed the singer from his playlist!