Liv Morgan Chugs Beer At Celtics Game, Ahead Of Monday Night Raw

WWE SuperStar Liv Morgan didn't wait until Monday Night Raw at Boston Garden to turn heads ... the 2026 Royal Rumble champ hit up a Celtics game with Raquel Rodriguez on Sunday, and the two women chugged beers on the jumbotron!

Morgan and Rodriguez were courtside in Beantown to watch the Celtics host the Minnesota Timberwolves ... a game the Timberwolves won, 102-92.

Liv Morgan putting in some prep work ahead of Monday Night RAW by chugging a beer at a Celtics game.pic.twitter.com/O1e1Jhyu23 @sjoseph_sports

At one point, the two wrestlers were put up on the big, in-arena video boards at TD Garden, and as one must do when given the chance -- chug the drink in your hand!

Morgan looked more like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin ... chugging her drink with ease. Rodriguez, meanwhile, struggled to keep up with Morgan's pace ... but credit for trying.

It's a busy time of year for the members of the Judgment Day faction. Morgan is gearing up for a title match at WrestleMania in just a few weeks ... where she will take on Stephanie Vaquer to try and win back the WWE Women's World Championship.