Ex-WWE Wrestler Ted DiBiase Jr. Found Not Guilty In Fraud Case

Former WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr. is having a great start to the weekend ... 'cause a jury found him not guilty on all charges related to a Mississippi welfare fraud case.

DiBiase Jr. -- son of WWE legend Ted DiBiase -- was acquitted by a federal jury on several charges ... one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, six counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and four counts of money laundering.

If he would have been found guilty, he faced a maximum sentence of 185 years in federal prison.

"Seven years of being slandered and made to be something that is completely false, tore my family apart," DiBiase Jr. told reporters after the verdict. "But we're strong."

"I'm so thankful that it's over."

Prosecutors alleged that DiBiase misused millions of dollars in federal funds that were intended for needy and low-income families in Mississippi.

They said he used "sham contracts" to obtain the money for services that were never provided.

The feds argued he used the money to purchase a boat, a truck, a trip to Disney and a $1.5 million lakefront home.

It all connects back to the Mississippi welfare fraud case ... which alleges the misuse of over $100 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds.