Toss One Back With the Stars ... Happy National Beer Day!

Crack open a cold one and join the club 'cause Hollywood's biggest names are already way ahead of you. From Bad Bunny to Halsey to Olivia Attwood, the stars are keeping it cool and casual, proving beer is the ultimate A-list accessory.

Bad Bunny's got no problem trading in the spotlight for a low-key sip, looking totally unbothered with a brew in hand.

Meanwhile, Halsey turns every pour into a full-on vibe, making even the simplest beer run feel like a fashion statement.

Olivia Attwood? She's serving glam with a side of lager, reminding everyone that you can keep it classy while kicking back.