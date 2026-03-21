Babes Showered With Flowers For National Flower Day

One thing you can always count on? A girl and her flowers -- and we’re all celebrating National Flower Day with these hotties getting showered in blooms.

We’ve got Nicole Scherzinger, Parker McKenna Posey, and Chanel West Coast looking bloomin' gorgeous, clutching their bouquets and striking poses that really put the petals to the metal.

We're also rootin' for Hailey Bieber, 'Bachelorette' alum Hannah Brown, and Jessica Chastain -- who are all over on their IGs with flowers in hand.