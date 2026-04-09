Mark Wahlberg Dishes On 4AM Workout Challenge and Which Celebs Couldn't Keep Up

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Mark Wahlberg's "4AM Club Challenge" is no joke, as some celebs found out on his new YouTube series ... and he spilled to us who struggled the most.

When we caught Mark out in LA Wednesday, he told us, "Druski ... he really didn't do much."

According to Mark, every time he turned around, despite Druski counting "9, 10 ..." as if he was doing reps, the influencer was actually "just sitting there looking at his phone."

As you know ... the name of the series is based on the actor's early-morning workout routine. He told us he really does wake up at 2:30AM to start his day, but the key is an extremely early bedtime.

"It's my bedtime right now. I'm about to go to bed," he told us. "If I get to bed -- asleep by 6:30 -- then I'm up at 2:30. I got 8 hours of sleep."

"4AM Challenge Club" premiered on YouTube March 27 with the first season featuring, Brent Rivera, Druski, The Stokes Twins, Adam W, Jesse James West, and more.