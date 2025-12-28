Mark Wahlberg Goes Shirtless in Barbados With Wife Rhea

Mark Wahlberg turned the Barbados beach into his personal flex zone ... hitting the sand with wife Rhea Durham and showing off his body that says the gym never takes a vacation.

The actor went shirtless on Saturday as he strolled along the shoreline and cooled off in the clear blue water, flashing his impressively ripped physique while soaking up the Caribbean sun.

Rhea looked just as beach-ready, rocking a green swimsuit and effortlessly keeping pace with her ultra-fit hubby as the longtime couple swam, laughed, and relaxed together.

The two clearly made the most of their tropical escape -- splashing around in the water before heading back to the sand to kick back and recharge.