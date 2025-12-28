Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Mark Wahlberg Goes Shirtless in Barbados With Wife Rhea

By TMZ Staff
Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham Hit the Beach
Mark Wahlberg turned the Barbados beach into his personal flex zone ... hitting the sand with wife Rhea Durham and showing off his body that says the gym never takes a vacation.

The actor went shirtless on Saturday as he strolled along the shoreline and cooled off in the clear blue water, flashing his impressively ripped physique while soaking up the Caribbean sun.

Rhea looked just as beach-ready, rocking a green swimsuit and effortlessly keeping pace with her ultra-fit hubby as the longtime couple swam, laughed, and relaxed together.

The two clearly made the most of their tropical escape -- splashing around in the water before heading back to the sand to kick back and recharge.

Fit, happy, and completely at ease, Mark and Rhea proved this Barbados getaway was all about sunshine and downtime.

