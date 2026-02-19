Mark Wahlberg Says Drake Maye, Patriots Will Reach Super Bowl Next Year

Play video content TMZSports.com

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots won't have to wait long to get another crack at the Lombardi Trophy ... they'll be back next year for Super Bowl LXI, so says Mark Wahlberg!

TMZ Sports ran into the actor and Pats superfan outside of ABC Studios in New York City on Wednesday, just a week and a half removed from New England's 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

We asked Mark about the loss and Maye's setbacks -- he had three turnovers and was sacked six times -- but Wahlberg ain't sweatin' the crushing loss to the season, and their star player's struggles.

"Okay, but he went to the Super Bowl in his second season," Wahlberg said when asked about the Maye haters. "That's pretty good!"

"They got beat by a better team, and I think the only thing they could've done is play a little more free, but injuries and all those things, but you know, go out there and have fun. Do it like you used to do it in the park."

That said, Wahlberg believes Maye and the Pats will be back next season.

"100%," Wahlberg said. "We're gonna be back next year. You know what it is. The dynasty again!"

He also took a playful jab at the New York Giants during our chit-chat -- saying Big Blue definitely won't be in SB LXI.