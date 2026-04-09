Wild Video Allegedly Shows Employee Set California Warehouse on Fire

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A raging inferno tore through a massive California warehouse early Tuesday -- and a shocking video shows a suspect purposely lighting up the devastating blaze while blaming the company for not paying their employees enough.

Check out the wild video circulating on social media -- the suspect lights up some paper products at consumer goods company Kimberly-Clark ... and sends a pointed message while in the act. The man can be heard telling the company all they had to do was pay their employees enough to live ... implying that's the reason he torched the building.

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The Ontario, California Fire Department rushed to the 1.2-million-square-foot building just after 12:30 AM Tuesday ... and by 3:30 AM, it was a 6-alarm fire, they said in separate public statements.

The battle was no easy undertaking -- officials say it took 20 engine companies, 15 truck companies, 2 ambulances with supervisors, 17 chief officers, 3 investigators, 3 specialized resources and approximately 175 firefighters to suppress the roaring inferno.

The Ontario Fire Department noted 1 person was initially reported missing, but the individual was then suspected to have started the fire. The suspect is 29-year-old Chamel Abdulkarim, an employee of NFI Industries -- a third-party distribution company for Kimberly-Clark products -- the department says.