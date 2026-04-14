J.D. Vance Responds To Heckler Who Yelled 'You're Killing Children' From Gaza

Play video content

Here's J.D. Vance firing back at a heckler who alleged the Trump administration is killing and bombing children in Gaza.

The Vice President was at a Turning Point USA event Tuesday in Georgia, talking about the crisis in the Middle East ... when a man in the crowd started yelling at him about Israel and Palestine.

Vance blamed former President Joe Biden for the situation in Gaza and said Trump was cleaning up Biden's mess ... and then the heckler screamed, "You're killing children ... you're bombing children."

In response, the Veep claimed more humanitarian aid was being sent to Gaza now than any time in the past 5 years.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, at least 233 children have been killed in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 7, 2023 ... with 25 of those child casualties coming in 2026.