Ben & Jerry's Co-Founder Says Parent Company Does Not Support Brand's Mission

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The Magnum Ice Cream Company may start melting under the heated words of Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Ben Cohen, who continues to call for the company he founded to be set free from Magnum ... their parent company.

Check out the video ... Cohen says he continues to try and get The Magnum Ice Cream Company to sell off Ben & Jerry’s because they just don’t align on social policy issues. He says the Magnum corporation is “destroying the heart and the soul of Ben & Jerry’s and have neutered the social mission.”

Cohen -- who founded the iconic pint ice cream brand with his business partner, Jerry Greenfield, 47 years ago -- has been an outspoken critic of the Magnum brand since they took over his company back in 2025. Now he is milking inspiration from the classic “Free Cone Day,” a holiday where Ben & Jerry’s gives out free ice cream to customers, dubbing it “Free the Cone.”

Cohen is calling on the public to raise their voice in support of the mission, and hopes that someone who cares about social issues, like the co-founders do, will buy the company. Cohen and Greenfield sold the company to Unilever in 2000, with Greenfield leaving the company in 2025 after accusing Magnum of preventing them from posting on social media in support of Palestinian refugees, the First Amendment rights of student protestors, and a ceasefire in Gaza.

On their website, they give a large list of social issues that they care about, including racial justice, fair trade, LGBTQ+ rights, and climate justice.

A spokesperson for The Magnum Ice Cream Company tells TMZ, “Free Cone Day is the Ben & Jerry’s way of thanking the community and sharing the love back to fans all over the world, and it was another brilliant day this year.”