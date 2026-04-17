Play video content Video: College Basketball Player Maban Jabriel Says He's Committed To Maryland TMZSports.com

TMZ DC isn't just taking over politics, it's getting sports scoops, too -- our camera guy ran into a college basketball player ... who revealed to us he's becoming a Terp!!

We caught up with 6'9" former Queens University Royals forward Maban Jabriel at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Friday ... and asked what he was up to while in town.

Turns out the upcoming junior was visiting the Maryland basketball program ... and apparently it went so well that he decided he's completed his search in finding a new home.

Jabriel said the organization will make him not only a better player on the court, but also a better person ... and he can't wait to explore the area.

The guy can hoop -- his Royals went up against No. 2 seed Purdue in the NCAA Tournament last month ... and he contributed nine points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 21 minutes of action. He had 7.7 points and 3.8 rebounds a game this past season.

Jabriel said he had interest from several schools in his transfer portal process ... but ultimately, Buzz Williams' program came out on top.