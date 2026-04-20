Celebrate 420 With Wiz Khalifa, Natalie Nunn, Charly Jordan and More!
Smoking Stars 🚬 Happy 4/20!!!
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If you're flying high today ... you're most certainly not alone!
So many stars are 4/20-friendly and -- if we're being totally honest -- chances are some of them are celebrating as we're writing this post!
Natalie Nunn, Charly Jordan, and Wiz Khalifa have all posted pics smoking fat ones and hitting their pens.
So if you're looking for a little inspiration for your dream blunt rotation ... check out our gallery!