Congressman Donald Norcross Gets Emotional Talking About His Near-Death Experience

Congressman Donald Norcross My Near-Death Experience Still Rocks My World
Published
Rep. Donald Norcross got straight-up emotional when Charlie stopped him right in his tracks, asking about a near-death experience that changed his life.
The Congressman from New Jersey was walking on Capitol Hill when Charlie asked him about something that happened almost a year ago to the day ... when he had a medical emergency on a flight -- a gallbladder infection that almost cost him his life.
Norcross stopped and choked up as he talked about the 6-week medical battle that could have gone either way.
Watch the vid ... you feel the impact it had on his life.