Congressman Donald Norcross Gets Emotional Talking About His Near-Death Experience

Play video content Video: Congressman Donald Norcross Opens Up About Terrifying Close Call TMZ.com

Rep. Donald Norcross got straight-up emotional when Charlie stopped him right in his tracks, asking about a near-death experience that changed his life.

The Congressman from New Jersey was walking on Capitol Hill when Charlie asked him about something that happened almost a year ago to the day ... when he had a medical emergency on a flight -- a gallbladder infection that almost cost him his life.

Norcross stopped and choked up as he talked about the 6-week medical battle that could have gone either way.