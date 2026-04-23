Play video content Video: Devin Booker Eviscerates Ref Over Bogus Technical, Fans Will Think This Is WWE! Courtesy of NBA

Devin Booker went IN on NBA ref James Williams over a baffling technical foul call after the Suns' loss to the Thunder on Wednesday ... saying officiating has gotten so bad, fans are gonna start thinking they're watching WWE.

The Phoenix star was in quite the grumpy mood as he met with the media ... and it wasn't just going down 0-2 to OKC that had him pissed.

Devin Booker receives a tech for saving this ball out of bounds on this play pic.twitter.com/OWGLaEZKg6 @ridiculouscage

With a few minutes left in the third quarter, Booker dove toward the courtside seats to save a loose ball from going out of bounds.

The rock wound up hitting Thunder forward Jaylin Williams ... and Book got teed up for it -- which even had the ESPN broadcasting talent scratching their heads.

The 29-year-old guard felt Thunder player Alex Caruso influenced the call ... and when he got behind the mic, he didn't hold back.

"In my 11 years [in the NBA], I haven't called a ref out by name, but James [Williams] was terrible tonight through and through," he said.

"It's bad for the sport, bad for the integrity of the sport. People are going to start viewing this as a WWE if they're not held responsible."

Booker said he feels disrespected ... and to be sharing his thoughts this openly means there's a huge issue going on in the league.

He acknowledged he will likely be fined over his comments ... but it sure as heck doesn't seem like he cares.