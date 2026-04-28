Illinois Woman Pleads Guilty in Sadistic, Sexual 'Animal Crushing' Case

An Illinois woman has pleaded guilty after shelling out thousands to bankroll some of the most disturbing online content imaginable -- so-called "animal crush" videos.

Prosecutors say footage she procured shows real monkeys being burned alive, mutilated, and subjected to horrific abuse. Amanda Leigh Fourez admitted in federal court on April 15 she helped make it happen.

ICE Director Todd M. Lyons said Fourez admitted she was deep in online chat groups and private payment rings built around creating, sharing, and discussing these violent, sexualized videos ... all for a niche -- but deeply deranged -- audience.

She's not the only one caught up in it. Joseph Garrett Buckland from Pennsylvania already pled guilty earlier this month to conspiracy tied to the same animal-crushing conspiracy ring.