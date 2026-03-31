DHS Says Man Dressed as ICE Agent Beaten at Hawaii Protest Not With Agency
MAN BEATEN AT NO KINGS RALLY DHS SAYS ALOHA TO FAKE FED
A man seen getting brutally beaten while dressed as an ICE agent at a No Kings protest in Hawaii is NOT with the feds … this according to the Department of Homeland Security.
A DHS spokesperson tells TMZ ... “This person is NOT an ICE agent and is not connected to DHS in any way."
The man -- who got his butt whooped by a bunch of people over the weekend in Waikiki on video -- could now get slapped with charges ... with DHS telling us, “Anyone caught impersonating a federal immigration agent will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
They go on to say ... "Impersonating a federal immigration officer endangers public safety and erodes trust in law enforcement.”
As we reported ... the Honolulu Police Department is investigating the incident that went down Saturday night, and a 15-year-old boy was arrested for second-degree assault. As of yesterday, cops could not confirm whether the man was actually an ICE agent.
The chaos unfolded when one of the protesters threw some liquid on the fake ICE agent ... and things quickly got out of hand.