DHS Says Man Dressed as ICE Agent Beaten at Hawaii Protest Not With Agency

A man seen getting brutally beaten while dressed as an ICE agent at a No Kings protest in Hawaii is NOT with the feds … this according to the Department of Homeland Security.

A DHS spokesperson tells TMZ ... “This person is NOT an ICE agent and is not connected to DHS in any way."

The man -- who got his butt whooped by a bunch of people over the weekend in Waikiki on video -- could now get slapped with charges ... with DHS telling us, “Anyone caught impersonating a federal immigration agent will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

They go on to say ... "Impersonating a federal immigration officer endangers public safety and erodes trust in law enforcement.”

As we reported ... the Honolulu Police Department is investigating the incident that went down Saturday night, and a 15-year-old boy was arrested for second-degree assault. As of yesterday, cops could not confirm whether the man was actually an ICE agent.