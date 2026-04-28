Brooke Shields Reveals Whether She's Watched Michael Jackson's Biopic

Play video content Video: Brooke Shields Shares If She Has Seen the Michael Jackson Biopic TMZ.com

Brooke Shields is finally addressing Michael Jackson's new biopic ... though she didn't exactly give a deep review.

We caught up with Brooke outside Craig's in West Hollywood Monday night and she was asked whether she'd already seen the highly anticipated film, "Michael," about the late King of Pop.

Her response was brief ... and to the point: "I have not."

That was pretty much the extent of Brooke's review ... because before she could elaborate, a fan jumped in asking for a photo.

Brooke happily obliged and joked about the person's tiny device ... saying, "That's the teeniest, teeniest camera." After snapping the pic, she politely wrapped things up before heading on her way.

Of course, Brooke's connection to Michael goes way deeper than most people -- the two famously befriended each other in the early '80s and remained close until his death in 2009. Brooke has previously spoken warmly about their relationship ... calling Michael someone she loved deeply and wanted to protect.