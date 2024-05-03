Brooke Shields Still Shares Bed With Adult Kids When Husband Is Away

Play video content The Jess Cagle Show / Sirius XM

Brooke Shields' daughters may be college-aged adults, but they're still mommy's girls at heart -- something their mother confessed to ... very proudly, we might add.

The actress swung by SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show" Thursday, where she spilled on her incredibly close bond with daughters Rowan and Grier -- who are 20 and 18, respectively -- confirming they all still share a bed sometimes.

She explains ... "You know, the minute my husband is on any type of work trip or gone or something, you know, they still sleep in the bed with me. We still watch rom-coms. They're my babies and they will never not be."

In other words, Brooke's not embracing the empty nester lifestyle when the girls head to college this fall. Funny enough, she doesn't actually think they'll be gone for very long.

Brooke says she thinks her daughters will be home early and often -- citing the high cost of living in L.A. as a reason she believes they'll come around ... which works in her favor. From the sounds of it ... she loves taking care of her kids, even as adults, and has no shame in it.

Brooke isn't the first celeb to co-sleep with their kids, BTW. Coco Austin received some heat for admitting her daughter, Chanel, still shared a bed with her and her husband Ice-T at age 8.

Before upgrading to her Harlem townhouse, Julia Fox said she and her son Valentino shared one bed as well ... but granted, these are actual little kids -- not grownups like Brooke's girls.

Tori Spelling, Snooki, Kourtney K, Heidi Klum and Alicia Silverstone have all also spoken out in favor of co-sleeping with kids -- so on its face, it seems Brooke's in good company.