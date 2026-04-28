George Clooney Defends Jimmy Kimmel in His Battle Against the Trumps

George Clooney has got Jimmy Kimmel's back in Kimmel's battle with the Trumps over the "expectant widow" joke Jimmy aimed at Melania Trump.

Clooney and his wife, Amal, attended Monday night's 51st Chaplin Award Gala, where the actor/director gave a speech, during which he reportedly said Jimmy is a comedian and "jokes are jokes," while addressing the issue that has captivated the country.

As you know, President Trump and First Lady Melania called for Jimmy to be fired by his bosses at ABC for doing a skit on his late-night show last Thursday, in which he made a joke about Melania "having the glow of an expectant widow" during a mock version of the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Then, on Saturday night, an alleged gunman opened fire during the actual WHCD event, causing it to be canceled.

Clooney pointed out President Trump's chief spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, also made a joke about "shots fired" to a FOX News reporter on the red carpet just ahead of all the mayhem going down at the WHCD. Clooney noted Leavitt did not mean "shots should be fired."

According to Variety, Clooney went on to say, "jokes are jokes," cautioning that the "rhetoric is a little dangerous" and "we’ve seen it a lot lately.”

Jimmy refused to back down to the Trumps on his late-night show Monday, parroting Clooney's comments that he was only joking when he made the crack about Melania being an "expectant widow."